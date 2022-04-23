Episode 1 of Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman’s “DUE Parenting Podcast” is Here!

Nollywood faves, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman recently launched their parenting podcast where they intend to share lessons learned on the journey – from preconception to post-partum.

The parents of the handsome baby Keon take us through their journey to childbirth, all the complications, and what they learned along the way in this first episode.

Watch new episode below:

Listen to the full episode here.