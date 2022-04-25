Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand

Building a consistent personal brand is no easy feat, and consistency is what distinguishes one great personal brand from the other. Consistency is what imprints your brand in the minds of your target audience; it is what makes them recognize your brand. Consistency is what makes your brand top of mind, and is therefore a major aspect of building your personal brand.

It is important not to equate consistency with frequency, as frequency doesn’t always equate to quality. You can show up frequently and not deliver quality, and this becomes detrimental because you keep offering a watered-down version of your brand at intervals. However, consistency means you deliver quality each time you show up. It means you stay true to your brand essence at every touchpoint and at every opportunity to deliver content. You also ensure you deliver value always. And so, the foundation of your personal brand needs to be built on consistency.

The building blocks of your personal brand or the foundation you can build your personal brand on to ensure quality and consistency are:

Being very clear on your “why”

When you are very clear on the reason you are doing something, it becomes easy to get yourself back on track. For instance, your “why” could be you wanting to help young women understand investments in a simplified way because you believe there is a financial gap between genders. On days you get tired or unmotivated, this reason helps you get back on track.

Having a solid brand strategy

When the “why” is so clear, you are able to move on to creating a brand strategy that supports it and can help you achieve your goals. Your strategy would contain how you intend to work on your personal brand, the goals you are setting, who you are speaking to, the kind of content you would put out, and how often you would do so, the format, and so on.

Breaking down the strategy into realistic plans

Afterwards, you need to ensure you break down the strategy into actionable plans that you can follow through with. E.g., how often can you realistically put out content weekly? What are the channels you can start off with, and how many? What type of content will you be able to create? Ensure you create a plan that you can follow.

Creating a system that works for you

It is by creating a solid system for your personal brand that you can ensure consistency. Turn your plan into a system that you can work with it. While creating a system, you also need to think of things like outsourcing, scheduling, batching your content creation, and so on, especially if you are focused on creating consistent content for your personal brand.

Creating a timeline to check what’s working and what is not

It is not enough to create a system, it is also checking this system at intervals to determine if this system is yielding the desired result(s) or not. For instance, if you create one blog post and 4 social media posts weekly, you need to check if this is working well for your brand or not. By doing this, you can improve on the things that are is working and adjust the things that are not.

Are you building a consistent personal brand? What are the things you need to do better? Let’s discuss.

***

Featured image: Pexels