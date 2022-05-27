Connect with us

We're Crushing on Akah Nnani's Sharp Look for His Exclusive Interview With SCHICK Magazine

Accelerate TV Unveils Cast Line-Up For New Romantic Comedy "Just Friends"

"Collision Course", "Eagle Wings" & "Citation" Will Be Opening The Nollywood Travel Film Festival

Candice Modiselle, Catherine Kamau-Karanja & Sharon Ooja discuss actor typecasting on "Never Late | African Time Podcast"

Check Out the Official Cast Posters for Play Network Studios' "Glamour Girls"

Kaffy Is On "Lilian's Couch" This Week | Watch

Taymesan chats with Angel Smith in this episode of "Tea with Tay"

This episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show" with Toyin Lawani & Mariam Timmer is too funny to miss

Bovi Ugboma, Pere Egbi & Sharon Ooja talk Everything "The Perfect Arrangement" in "Inkblot Meet & Greet" Podcast

Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime & Temidayo Makanjuola Join FK & Jollz in this episode of the "I Said What I Said" podcast

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani was featured in SCHICK Magazine for an exclusive interview on landing his recent life-changing role and the story and experiences that led to this point of his life.

The quarterly publication gets into a rich and riveting conversation with “The Man of God” star on the journey to the role felt divinely orchestrated and predestined. He also dived into his childhood, connection with his family, and passed-on principles and morals. Akah also shared his challenges in the industry and the events that prepared him and led to this extraordinary moment.

 

The multi-talented personality also appeared in stunning photos for the interview in a dashing eggplant-purple suit by ATAFO, and a one-of-a-kind nude ensemble by This Is Mazelle.

Read the full story on iamschick.com.

Credits

Digital Interview: @Kunmi_O
Photography: @Emmanuel_Oyeleke
Styling: @TheStyleInfidel
Grooming: @ZaronCosmetics
Wearing: @Atafo.Official | @ThisisMazelle

Help the Children Living in Makoko Get Free & Quality Education Through DonateNG

Through Albantsho, Julie Ako is Unfolding the Many Layers of African Stories

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG

BN Prose: Broken by Titilayo Olurin

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self
