We’re Crushing on Akah Nnani’s Sharp Look for His Exclusive Interview With SCHICK Magazine
Nollywood actor Akah Nnani was featured in SCHICK Magazine for an exclusive interview on landing his recent life-changing role and the story and experiences that led to this point of his life.
The quarterly publication gets into a rich and riveting conversation with “The Man of God” star on the journey to the role felt divinely orchestrated and predestined. He also dived into his childhood, connection with his family, and passed-on principles and morals. Akah also shared his challenges in the industry and the events that prepared him and led to this extraordinary moment.
The multi-talented personality also appeared in stunning photos for the interview in a dashing eggplant-purple suit by ATAFO, and a one-of-a-kind nude ensemble by This Is Mazelle.
Read the full story on iamschick.com.
Credits
Digital Interview: @Kunmi_O
Photography: @Emmanuel_Oyeleke
Styling: @TheStyleInfidel
Grooming: @ZaronCosmetics
Wearing: @Atafo.Official | @ThisisMazelle