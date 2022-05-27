Accelerate TV Unveils Cast Line-Up For New Romantic Comedy “Just Friends”

Connect with us

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Accelerate TV has unveiled the cast line-up and poster of its latest title, a rom-com sitcom titled “Just Friends.”

Directed by Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the sitcom stars Chy Nwakanma as Mari, Charles Etubiebi as Jay, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, Toluca Wumi as Bola, and Lucy Ameh as Toju.

The official synopsis reads, “A weekend meant to seal a budding love story between Maro and Jay is about to turn to a nightmare! Jay’s group of very friendly exes leave Maro confused.”

See the cast posters below:

 

