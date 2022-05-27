Ini Dima-Okojie’s Moroccan-Themed Bridal Shower was Full of Love and Laughter

Ini Dima-Okojie was thrown a surprise Moroccan-themed bridal shower by her closest friends. The celebration was an intimate one with the actress’ close friends in attendance. The bridal shower came days after the Ini’s elaborate traditional wedding to Abasi Ene-Obong, a scientist and founder of 54Gene.

The Moroccan-themed affair took place at the fully serviced event space Workbox in Victoria Island, Lagos. The bride made an entrance in a stunning short white number and veil made by Derin Fabikun Co.

Friends in attendance included Mimi Onalaja, Waje, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Osas Ighodaro and more. The ladies showed up in their best Arabian attires.

Ini’s bridal shower was a fun filled event where lots of bridal games were played, guests danced the night away, and gave gifts to the bride.

The magical night went on as friends shared loving memories of sisterhood with the bride. They also cheered Ini on as she embarks on the journey of marital bliss. The bride’s happiness was undeniable as her grin was the brightest and it went from ear to ear the entire evening. In her appreciation remarks, she said “I am truly blessed to have the most amazing friends in the world. You all mean a lot to me and I can’t believe you surprised me with this lovely shower. I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate special moments with you for life!”