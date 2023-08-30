Osas Ighodaro & Terrence J Confirmed to Host the 16th Headies

The annual Headies Awards is already one of the most anticipated events of the year for the music industry in Nigeria.

Award-winning actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and American actor, TV presenter, and model Terrence J have been confirmed to host the 16th annual Headies Awards on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to celebrate the African Renaissance.

The first-time host of the coveted event, Terrence J, will join in on what’s sure to be an unforgettable evening celebrating an extraordinary list of 2023 nominees that includes: Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, Odumodublvck, Victoria Orenze, Simi, Guchi, Niniola, Liya, Black Sherif, Diamond Platnumz, and many more.

“I’ve done a lot of big shows. There’s a lot of red carpet, and I’m excited about doing this,” said Terrence.

