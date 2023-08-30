Osas Ighodaro & Terrence J Confirmed to Host the 16th Headies

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

11 mins ago

 on

The annual Headies Awards is already one of the most anticipated events of the year for the music industry in Nigeria.

Award-winning actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and American actor, TV presenter, and model Terrence J have been confirmed to host the 16th annual Headies Awards on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to celebrate the African Renaissance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

The first-time host of the coveted event, Terrence J, will join in on what’s sure to be an unforgettable evening celebrating an extraordinary list of 2023 nominees that includes: Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, Odumodublvck, Victoria Orenze, Simi, Guchi, Niniola, Liya, Black Sherif, Diamond Platnumz, and many more.

“I’ve done a lot of big shows. There’s a lot of red carpet, and I’m excited about doing this,” said Terrence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/@subbyphotography
Terrence J/@terrencej

