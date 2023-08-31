Get Ready for the Art of Technology Lagos 5.0: Navigating the Creative Economy and Digital Frontier | December 8th – 9th

The pinnacle of technological innovation and thought leadership, the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT), returns for its fifth edition, AOT 5.0. With an unwavering commitment to progress, this year’s conference delves into two crucial pillars shaping Lagos’s future: ‘The Creative Economy’ and ‘A Digital Lagos.’ Curated by the Eko Innovation Centre in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, AOT 5.0 promises an unparalleled gathering of visionaries, industry leaders, and changemakers.

Lagos’s creative economy sector is a dynamic force that fuels the state’s economic growth, encompassing diverse industries such as film, music, fashion, design, and advertising. This ecosystem thrives on the brilliance and innovation of its workforce, playing a pivotal role in driving economic progress.

Under the theme ‘The Creative Economy and A Digital Lagos,’ AOT 5.0 will serve as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, insights, and strategies that will propel these industries to greater heights. Scheduled to take place on December 8–9 at the Landmark Center in Lagos, this conference will bring together pioneers, professionals, and enthusiasts to explore the symbiotic relationship between creativity and technology.

Key Highlights of AOT 5.0

Exploring Synergies: Dive into the intersection of creativity and technology, uncovering how digital innovation enhances the creative economy’s potential.

Digital Lagos Transformation: Delve into the ongoing transformation of Lagos into a digital hub, examining initiatives that are fostering technological advancements across the city.

Empowering Creatives: Spotlight on empowering creatives to thrive in the digital age by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape.

Collaborative Networking: Engage with industry peers, startups, investors, policymakers, and technologists, fostering collaborations that will shape the future of Lagos.

Get Involved:

Sponsorship Opportunities: Elevate your brand’s presence by becoming a sponsor and aligning with the forefront of technological innovation.

Showcase Your Business: Exhibit your products and services to a diverse audience of industry experts and decision-makers.

Attend the event: Be a part of the conversation, gain insights, and forge connections that could drive your business and ideas forward.

Become a Speaker: Share your expertise, insights, and vision as a speaker, contributing to meaningful conversations.

AOT 5.0 isn’t just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change, shaping the future landscape of the creative economy and digital transformation in Lagos. Join them on this inspiring journey to build a brighter and more innovative Lagos.

To learn more, visit their website.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the The Art of Technology Lagos 5.0