Join the 2020 Africa Green Awards Ceremony themed; Empowering African Youths | 14th November



The “Africa Green Awards” was initiated to recognize, inspire, celebrate and support distinguished young entrepreneurs in the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector who are using innovative ideas to solve problems in ways to achieve a circular economy and sustainable development with a focus on outstanding Environmental accomplishment, excellent and Innovative Eco driven products and Climate & Environmental driven initiatives.

The vision is for the Award to become the reference point for recognizing excellence, global best practices, brilliant leadership, and professionalism of young individuals in the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector in Africa.

It is unique as it seeks to award and recognize distinguished young entrepreneurs within a special niche which is the environmental and sustainable agricultural sector, whilst promoting excellence and sustainable development across Nigeria and the African continent.

The award ceremony offers a comfortable and ideal location for young entrepreneurship and industry decision-makers to exchange ideas, discuss strategies, and explore business opportunities.

As we approach this year’s Africa Green Awards which is scheduled to hold on Saturday; November 14th, 2020, the theme of this year’s Africa Green Awards is “EMPOWERING AFRICAN YOUTHS” and would be virtual due to the unprecedented times we live in and the need to embrace technology going forward.

At the event, the winners of the following Award categories will be announced;

Africa Green Person of the Year

Africa Green Grant Award

Green Media Award

Green Female Award

Under 40 Green Award

Inter-School Green Essay Award

Africa Green Champion Award



It promises to be glamorous as there will be several diplomats, young environmental entrepreneurs and activists joining this celebration of the uniqueness and unity of African youths.

To register for the Award Ceremony, kindly click on; bit.ly/africagreenawards

