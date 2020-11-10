Freedom Foundation in Partnership with Access Women Network is set to host its 6th Annual Orange Lecture on Gender Based Violence | November 25th

The lingering COVID-19 pandemic over the months has exacerbated key risk factors for violence against women and girls, such as food shortages, unemployment, economic insecurity, school closures, among others. In Nigeria, there has been an alarming increase in multiple forms of violence against women and girls, especially physical, psychological, sexual and economic forms of domestic violence. This has been further inflamed by confined living conditions due to lockdown and social isolation measures.

With the reports of increased sexual abuse and harassment, both online and offline, comes the need for a timely discussion on the urgent need for funding, care, justice and protection of victims of gender based violence. To this end, Genesis House, a programme of Freedom Foundation in partnership with Access Women Network (Access Bank) is hosting its 6th annual Orange Lecture. The Orange Lecture is an annual public lecture to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

This year’s lecture themed Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!, will hold on November 25th, 2020, by 10:30am. It will be the first Orange Lecture Virtual Conference, hosted on zoom and streamed on social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Conversations during the lecture will be centred on: Funding GBV prevention and response in post COVID-19 era, leveraging on new technologies for behaviour change sensitization campaign as we face a new normal, caring for victims differently and engaging technology in data collation for improvement of GBV services and programmes.

Speakers at the event comprise key stakeholders in the Gender Based Violence conversation including: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM); Justice Olubunmi Fadipe, Judge, Lagos State High Court Division; Ini Abasi-Leye, Mental Health Therapist and GBV Survivor, among others. The lecture will be hosted by Ayo Mairo-Ese.

Genesis House is a residential rehabilitation centre for young females between the ages of 17-25 who have been victims of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

Register for this event by visiting this LINK

