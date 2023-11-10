Connect with us

OPPO's Holiday Cheer: Discounts, Treasures, and Winning Galore!

Hire a Pro: Access Bank and Bookings Africa Collaborate to Create Opportunities for Freelancers

A New Era of Education: Berger Paints embarks on a campaign in commemoration of the Girl Child Day

Finalists announced for the 2023 Access ART X Prize

Pepsodent, Nigeria Dental Association Bring Oral Health Care to Rural Nigeria

Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku's Luxury Showcase: The SS24 Collection Unveiled

World Toilet Day 2023: IL Bagno is set to give two NGOs a Refurbished Bathroom Space | Here is how to qualify

Countdown Begins: Market Square's Grand Opening in Ota Approaches

Explore Highlights of the First Snooker Festival in Lagos

Nancy Isime Holds a Vivacious Picnic with Fans

OPPO’s Holiday Cheer: Discounts, Treasures, and Winning Galore!

This year, OPPO is keeping the celebration going all the way till the end of the year, ensuring that everyone gets a slice of the excitement, with the holidays fast approaching, OPPO is taking the Year End Gifting to a whole new level.

OPPO Black Friday, which started on the 1st of November 2023, is offering a special price discount on select OPPO smartphones in the ‘High five with OPPO Sales’ on the OPPO Page. There will also be a price slash of up to 10% on various OPPO smartphones at the OPPO Store on Jumia.

Treasure Hunt! Get ready for an electrifying treasure hunt with OPPO and stand a chance to win prizes. It’s time to channel your inner treasure hunting skills and embark on an adventure like never before, you stand a chance to win an OPPO Device.

Get Ready for the Raffle Draw! Grab your lucky charms because OPPO is hosting a raffle draw. You could be the lucky winner walking away with something absolutely extraordinary!

Search and Win! Put your searching skills to the test, and you might just stumble upon a fabulous surprise from OPPO. The more you search, the greater your chances to win big.

Football Predict and Win! Calling all football fanatics to dive into the excitement of UEFA matches and make predictions. Who knows, you might end up with a spectacular prize from OPPO!

OPPO is also offering cashback on purchases, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck. And that’s not all – lucky customers have the chance to walk away with fantastic prizes, including generators, televisions, and a jaw-dropping sum of 1.5 million Naira!

Now, the awaited moment is here—some of the devices featured in this Black Friday sale include the OPPO A17, A17K, A58, A38, A18, A78, and Reno8 T. Remember, the early bird catches the worm! So make sure to jump in on the action as soon as possible. OPPO has always been dedicated to bringing you the best, and this Black Friday is no exception. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make your year-end celebration truly unforgettable.

Join in spreading the excitement and be a part of OPPO’s Black Friday extravaganza. Get ready for a whirlwind of fun, prizes, and unbeatable offers. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss!

For more information, visit the OPPO website or follow their social media pages.

