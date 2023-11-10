A New Era of Education: Berger Paints embarks on a campaign in commemoration of the Girl Child Day

In observance of the International Day of the Girl Child, Berger Paints Nigeria spearheaded an awareness campaign on X Space (formerly Twitter Space), to shed light on the plight of young girls throughout the nation highlighting the need for access to quality education.

The space was a dual event that served as a platform for Nigerians across the country and beyond to nominate a school lab to be renovated while also honouring the role that teachers play by receiving nominations of teachers who have shown exemplary service in their society and gifting them with a reward.

The moderators of this digital event were Tunde Onakoya, the convener of Chess in Slums, Blessing Abeng, co-founder of Ingressive For Good (I4G), and Tome Osakue, team lead at Design Etcetera. Each of these esteemed individuals shared their experiences and discussed possible solutions to overcoming the challenges of the girl child. Teachers were not excluded from the spotlight as the company took to honouring our nation’s builders in a unique fashion.

Following the call for nominations, three teachers were ultimately selected and honoured for their profound influence on the lives of the students under their care. Ike Ogaraku, Titilope Akinfolayan, and Ifeoma Chukwuka were the teachers who were chosen as recipients of a substantial gift reward amounting to 150,000 Naira each.

The heartwarming event took place at the Berger Paints Head office in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, on the 3rd of November 2023. The highlight of the day was when Alaba Fagun, the Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints Nigeria, presented the selected teachers (some of whom sent their representatives) with a large cheque. Berger Paints Nigeria recognises the vital role that teachers play in shaping the future of the nation. This Teacher’s Day Giveaway was initiated to acknowledge their extraordinary contributions and impact on the society. We firmly believe that teachers are the cornerstones of a brighter tomorrow and we admire their tireless dedication to developing and equipping tomorrow’s leaders. This initiative is our way of expressing our heartfelt appreciation for their selfless service, said Alaba Fagun, the MD/CEO of Berger Paints Nigeria.

Berger Paints Nigeria aims to maintain a steadfast dedication to promoting social responsibility and engaging in community service. The organisation’s commitment to acknowledging and contributing to quality education is a fundamental component of its corporate ethos.

This in part contributes to the larger narrative of promoting awareness for the girl child for which the company has promised to pick a school lab to be painted from the nominations that were sent in on October 11th to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

Berger Paints Nigeria is a renowned name in the paint and coating industry. With a legacy that spans over 60+ years, the company is committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and eco-friendly paint and coating solutions.

Berger Paints Nigeria is not only dedicated to delivering superior products but is also actively involved in various corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at positively impacting communities and society as a whole.

