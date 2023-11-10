Connect with us

Finalists announced for the 2023 Access ART X Prize

Access Holdings and ART X Collective have announced the ten finalists for the highly contested Access ART X Prize 2023. This prestigious prize, now in its seventh year, continues to empower emerging artists and provide them with a platform for recognition.

Since its inception in 2016, ART X Lagos has been a strong pillar of support for early-career artists. This year, the Prize received over 3,000 applications from a diverse pool of talents, spanning Nigeria and the African diaspora. The selection process was overseen by a distinguished panel of renowned artists and cultural practitioners, ensuring that exceptional talents receive the accolade.

In line with Access Holdings and ART X Collective’s commitment to bridging gaps and fostering inclusivity within the African art world, the finalists represent a diverse range of nationalities, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, and Zimbabwe.

The finalists for the Access ART X Prize 2023 include Anne Mutema, Asmaa Jama, Dior Thiam, Edward Prah, and Lawrence Mwangi from the African diaspora. Among their Nigerian counterparts are Chidimma Nwafor, Chinwe Chigbu, Julius Agbaje, Roanna Tella, and Wale Matuluko.

Two winners will be selected, one from Nigeria and one from the diaspora, to receive the Access Art X Prize. Each awardee will receive a $10,000 grant to support their exhibition at ART X Lagos 2024. Additionally, the Nigerian winner will be sponsored for a 3-month residency at the renowned Gasworks in London, while the diasporan winner will participate in a 3-month residency at Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation in Lagos. Both recipients will also benefit from personalized mentorship, underscoring Access Holdings’ and ART X Collective’s commitment to nurturing artistic growth and fostering cultural exchange.

The Access ART X Prize 2023 is being judged by an esteemed jury, which includes Babajide Adeniyi-Jones (Photographer), Barthélémy Toguo (Artist), Daudi Karungi (Founder, Afriart Gallery), Emeka Ogboh (Artist), Gabi Ngcobo (Artist and Curatorial Director, University of Pretoria), and Yesomi Umolu (Director of Curatorial Affairs and Public Practice, Serpentine Galleries).

Previous winners of this prestigious prize include Dafe Oboro (2022 Nigerian Winner), Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński (2022 African/Diasporan Winner), Chigozie Obi (2021), Etinosa Yvonne (2019), Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola (2018), Habeeb Andu (2017), and Patrick Akpojotor (2016).

Related Topics:
