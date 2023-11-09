BellaNaija’s IK Nwosu is Attending the 7th Edition of ADICOM DAYS In Paris



Hello BNers,

It’s IK. How are you doing?

I’ve just arrived, Paris, France to attend the 2023 edition of ADICOM DAYS conference themed “Content, Communities, and Business”.

After 6 successful editions in Paris, Abidjan, Dakar and Lagos; the largest community of African content creators arrives in Paris in a special Diaspora Edition. Since 2017, ADICOM has brought together more than 3,000 participants in total, including more than a thousand influencers, hundreds of brand managers and representatives of GAFAM (Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Tik Tok). The event holds on Friday, November 10th, 2023, at Metal 57, Boulogne-Billancourt.

Prior to the main event, there will be an ADICOM Watch on November 9th where attendees will watch some of the best of advertising and brand content made in Africa in partnership with MEDEF and CANAL+ Advertising.

Follow the conversation on @bellanaija and @adicomfamily with the hashtags #ADICOMDAYS2023 #BNAtADICOMDAYS2023 and #BNTravel. Find more details on the event here.