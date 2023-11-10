Hire a Pro: Access Bank and Bookings Africa Collaborate to Create Opportunities for Freelancers

Connect with us

Access Bank, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, has announced an exciting collaboration with Bookings Africa, a prominent platform for booking diverse talents ranging from
accountants, business consultants, actors, and models. This strategic partnership aims to further simplify the lives of Access Bank customers as the Bookings Africa API “hire-a-pro” has
been seamlessly integrated into the Access Bank app.

In an era where digital convenience is paramount, Access Bank aims to lead the financial industry by harnessing innovative solutions to enhance its customers’ lifestyles. Bookings Africa provides a marketplace-as-a-service solution, enabling brands, agencies, and individual clients to discover, manage, and pay creative freelancers on one centralised platform.

In 2020, Bookings Africa launched as a digital gig-work platform for freelancers to confirm work, request payments, and communicate with paying clients via messaging, and have now taken the leap to increase their technological offerings, allowing brands and agencies to post a job, track and approve campaigns, create invoices and contracts, rate freelancers, and make payments.

This new partnership offers Access Bank customers access to “hire-a-pro”, where they can Discover a wide range of services, including booking models, photographers, videographers, makeup artists, DJs, and more, all within the familiar and trusted Access Bank mobile app under the lifestyle section.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration

1. Streamlined Access:
Customers can browse 25 professions, view prices, and pay within the Access Bank app, saving time and effort.

2. Enhanced Convenience:
The integration of Bookings Africa’s “hire-a-pro” API within the Access Bank app enables transparency and simplifies the booking process, to ensure a hassle-free experience for users.

3. Security and Trust: Customers can enjoy these services with the confidence that comes from accessing them through the secure and trusted Access Bank platform.

4. Increased Job Opportunities: Access Bank remains committed to providing innovative solutions and has pioneered alongside Bookings Africa to make certain that thousands of gig workers get booked. Hence, reducing unemployment rates in Nigeria

Commenting on the partnership,  X, at Access Bank, stated,

At Access Bank, we continually seek opportunities to make banking not just a necessity but an integral part of our customers’ lives. This partnership with Bookings Africa allows us to offer an even broader range of services that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, all through the Access Bank app.

Fade Ogunro, CEO of Bookings Africa, also expressed excitement about the alliance, saying

We are thrilled to be partnering with Access Bank to improve the economic advancement of the youth in Nigeria through technology. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to use digital gig work as a buffer against unemployment and facilitate youth participation in economic
growth.

Access Bank and Bookings Africa are excited to embark on this pioneering journey together ushering in a new era of digital gig work that is transparent, convenient, and improves the socio-economic impact for freelance professionals across Nigeria.

