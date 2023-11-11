Connect with us

Sip into Joy: Planet Soft Drink Launches in Nigeria, Bringing a World of Tastes

Lagos Gears Up for Art of Technology 5.0: Unveiling the Creative Economy and A Digital Lagos

Hire a Pro: Access Bank and Bookings Africa Collaborate to Create Opportunities for Freelancers

OPPO's Holiday Cheer: Discounts, Treasures, and Winning Galore!

A New Era of Education: Berger Paints embarks on a campaign in commemoration of the Girl Child Day

Finalists announced for the 2023 Access ART X Prize

Pepsodent, Nigeria Dental Association Bring Oral Health Care to Rural Nigeria

Polo Avenue and Banke Kuku's Luxury Showcase: The SS24 Collection Unveiled

World Toilet Day 2023: IL Bagno is set to give two NGOs a Refurbished Bathroom Space | Here is how to qualify

Countdown Begins: Market Square's Grand Opening in Ota Approaches

‘Planet’, a refreshing new fruit drink, hits the Nigerian market with a splash, thanks to a partnership between Planet Bottling Company and Monarch Beverages. This exciting launch brings a refreshing and tasty beverage to the Nigerian market, reflecting the brand’s core values of joy, diversity, empowerment, sharing, and bonding.


The renowned brand with an illustrious 20-year history, has graced households in over 20 African countries, proudly unveils Planet, a soft drink produced in a state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria. The launch of Planet soft drink in Nigeria confirms Planet Bottling Company’s commitment to the growth of the country and the realization of its brand values.

A World of Tastes – Right at Home

Planet Bottling Company enters the Nigerian market with a commitment to delivering a diverse range of beverages to consumers of all ages. Planet soft drink, with its diverse range of flavors, is now available in Nigeria.

Bringing People Together

Planet’s mission is to create connections and bonds between all its African consumers and bring people closer together while inviting all its Nigerian consumers to enter a world full of joy, colors, flavors, and tastes.

Planet Bottling Company aims to set the standard for beverage production in Nigeria; offering value, unique flavor, and innovative product design at affordable prices.

A state-of-the-art factory in Ogun State, Nigeria boasts highly ultra-modern production capacity to meet the rising demand for quality beverages in the Nigerian market.

Planet Bottling Company aims to provide high-quality beverages at affordable prices, with a focus on unique flavors. This aligns with the needs of Nigerian consumers, who are looking for beverages that offer both affordability and quality taste. Planet soft drink serves as an example of this combination offering affordability and a unique taste.

