New ‘Drink’ on the Block: The Refreshing American Cola is Here

Introducing American Cola, the newest addition to Nigeria’s beverage scene, brought to you by Planet Bottling Company in collaboration with Monarch Beverages. The collaboration stays true to the companies’ promise of providing quality and affordable drinks to Nigerian consumers who can now experience an exciting new thirst for difference with American Cola.

American Cola has its roots in Atlanta, USA, the original birthplace of cola. Its authentic taste has delighted consumers in more than 20 countries on 3 different continents, making it one of the top international colas and the 3rd most distributed cola in sub-Saharan Africa.

American Cola is made using carefully selected ingredients and state-of-the-art production processes, ensuring that each bottle is of the highest quality.

Proudly made in Nigeria by Planet Bottling Company, American Cola is a drink that speaks directly to individuals who take pride in carving their own path and the ones who are unafraid to chase their dreams with zeal. American Cola sees itself as a force of inspiration, igniting and unleashing the potential and gifts of Nigerians who dare to reach for the stars.

Planet Bottling Company has set out to produce quality beverages and contribute excellence to Nigerian production while actively ensuring consumers remember them by the value they provide, the unique taste and the design of their products.

They set up a factory in Ogun State, Nigeria installed with high ultra-modern production capacity to meet the growing demand for quality and value in the Nigerian market.

At Planet Bottling Company, customer satisfaction is a top priority, which is why they are dedicated to offering premium quality products available in the market. understanding that Nigerians are looking for beverages that are not only affordable but also provide quality taste and American Cola serves as a solid option.

