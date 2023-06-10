Connect with us

Events News Promotions Style

From Waves to Weaves: 10x10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

Events Style

An Exclusive Look At The Inaugural Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Events Promotions

Commemorating Africa Day 2023: The African Village UK's Festive Event in London

Beauty Events

#BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Events Scoop

All The Must-See Moments From Lilian's Trip to Kigali for Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Beauty Events Living Style

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Leading the Charge against Period Poverty, The 'Girls With Period' Initiative held its 'Gift a Pad' Campaign Walk 3.0

Events News Promotions

Infinix Launches All-Round FastCharge Technology in NOTE 30 Series

Events News Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner Commissions New Set of Toilets in Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School

Events

From Waves to Weaves: 10×10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

After its grand introduction in October 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria, 10×10 (pronounced as 10 by 10), the Japanese hair brand, concluded its highly triumphant 9-day Market Activation at Lagos Island & Trade Fair. The Market came alive with various Competitions, Performances, Giveaways, Shoutouts, and of course, Sales.

This created waves in the hair industry as they connected directly with wholesalers, retailers, and end-users, bringing their Wigs & Weaves closer to valued customers.

10×10 manufactures its own products and has over 60 years of experience manufacturing Premium Fibre. They manufacture and sell both Premium Fibre and Virgin Human Hair, and the price range for all the hair categories they currently have in stock varies from as little as N10,000 to N448,000. They have over 60 products in total currently, with each style having up to 7 colours.

10×10 is big on inspiring confidence in African Women and giving back to society, which is why at their flagship store located at Shop G11, Landmark Boulevard, V.I. Lagos, they have a training centre where they offer free workshops and seminars for hair stylists and hair enthusiasts. They also have a members-only salon for all their customers at the same location to care for your natural hair.

For more information, visit their Instagram here for promo codes or their website here where they offer Same-Day Delivery within Lagos if you order online before noon! They deliver worldwide to wholesalers, retailers, and end-users.

In conclusion, 10×10 is a brand committed to revolutionizing the hair game, empowering people to embrace their unique style and confidence. Their brand stands for Confidence, Excellence, Quality, and Integrity.

#10by10 #10by10styles #MarketActivations #HairYouCanTrust

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Road Seller

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Why Are Mangoes Getting Scarce in The City?

Kehinde Ajose: Insightful Entrepreneurial Lessons from Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion”

Smart Emmanuel: Why You Shouldn’t Quit in the Face of Defeat

Rita Chidinma: Nurturing Wholesome Children in Today’s Nigeria
css.php