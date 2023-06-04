Connect with us

Mikano Motors Partners with Trendupp Awards 2023, Offers Exclusive Car Prize for 'Force of Influence' Category

From Waves to Weaves: 10x10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

An Exclusive Look At The Inaugural Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Commemorating Africa Day 2023: The African Village UK's Festive Event in London

#BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

All The Must-See Moments From Lilian's Trip to Kigali for Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Leading the Charge against Period Poverty, The 'Girls With Period' Initiative held its 'Gift a Pad' Campaign Walk 3.0

Infinix Launches All-Round FastCharge Technology in NOTE 30 Series

Mikano Motors Partners with Trendupp Awards 2023, Offers Exclusive Car Prize for ‘Force of Influence’ Category

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Trendupp Awards 2023 welcomes Mikano Motors as a Sponsor, Empowering Creatives to Connect Directly with Their Fans on Africa’s Pioneering Reward-Based Platform. Also, the winner of the ‘Force of Influence’ headline category would be walking away with a brand-new car, courtesy of Mikano Motors.

Now in its third edition, the pioneer award to celebrate influencers and content creators in Nigeria has recognised about two hundred (200) audacious content creators, influencers and brands across the nation, who are setting the standard with their creative content across all social media platforms.

Speaking on this announcement/partnership – Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr, Founder/CEO, Trendupp Africa said

Since the launch of the Trendupp platform four years ago, we have seen an explosion of the creator economy in Nigeria. We have witnessed creators tell authentic Nigerian stories, and bring communities closer through humorous, inspirational and engaging content with so much Audacity. They have provided succour, relief, hope and information that have helped us become better versions of ourselves.

At the 2022 edition of the awards, all 16 winners were gifted $1000 as support to their content creation journey. This year we are excited to partner with Mikano Motors to gift a grand prize of a brand new car to the winner of the “Force of Influence” category (the content creator who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space between March 2022 – March 2023). Our goal at Trendupp Africa is to continue to be the platform that support the creator’s economy, and to celebrate the impact of the culture shapers in our society, Olanubi added.

Themed ‘The Force of Influence’, Trendupp Awards will be rewarding content creators, influencers and brands who have impacted the social media community through creative content, disruptive movements & audacious campaigns via Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and various social media platforms between March 2022 – March 2023.

Nominees for the 2023 edition of the awards would be announced in the coming days. Further details on the awards can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp and website.

Trendupp Africa is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse, revered as an influential player in the world of media and known as a force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria.

