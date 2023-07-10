Your Fave Content Creators Showed Up in Radiant Looks for Trendupp Awards 2023 | Photos

The third edition of Trendupp Awards, Nigeria’s first-ever influencer and content creator award show, took place on Sunday, July 9, in Lagos. The awards celebrated content creators and influencers for their creativity and contribution to the social media space in Nigeria.

Mr. Macaroni, Taaooma, Phyna, Sheggz, Aproko Doctor, Nonye Udeogu, Layi Wasabi, Seyi Oluloye, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel (Brainjotter) were among this year’s winners. The event was hosted by content creator and TV host Kie Kie and also featured thrilling performances from Nigerian music stars like Niniola, Imanse, and the fast-rising act Progress.

Here’s how the guests showed up for the event:

