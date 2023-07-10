Connect with us

Your Fave Content Creators Showed Up in Radiant Looks for Trendupp Awards 2023 | Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The third edition of Trendupp Awards, Nigeria’s first-ever influencer and content creator award show, took place on Sunday, July 9, in Lagos. The awards celebrated content creators and influencers for their creativity and contribution to the social media space in Nigeria.

Mr. Macaroni, Taaooma, PhynaSheggzAproko DoctorNonye UdeoguLayi WasabiSeyi Oluloye, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel (Brainjotter) were among this year’s winners. The event was hosted by content creator and TV host Kie Kie and also featured thrilling performances from Nigerian music stars like NiniolaImanse, and the fast-rising act Progress.

Here’s how the guests showed up for the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Héctor (@larryhector_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ỌLÁYÍWỌLÁ (@layiwasabi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Onyekwelu (@jenni_frank)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay On-air (@jay_onair)

