How Entertainment Stars Showed Up for Prime Video’s “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija” Lagos Premiere

The premiere of Prime Video’s first unscripted African Original, “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija,” on July 10, 2023, drew the attention of some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers, music stars, and Nollywood’s biggest stars.

The six-part series is a unique, unpredictable, unscripted comedy that follows the successful adaptation of Prime Video’s global smash-hit comedy franchise, currently produced in over 20 countries and territories worldwide, including Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa, hosted by Trevor Noah, and launching early next year.

The series will see veteran comedian and entertainer Basketmouth pit 10 of Nigeria’s best comedy and entertainment stars against one another in an unscripted celebrity showdown. The all-star lineup includes comedy acts like Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny aka Sabinus, KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki.

