Mr Macaroni, Phyna, Sheggz, Layi Wasabi, Aproko Doctor bag 2023 Trendupp Awards | See Full List of Winners

Nigerian creatives, content creators, and influencers like Phyna, Sheggz, Aproko Doctor, Nonye Udeogu, Layi Wasabi, Seyi Oluloye, and Chukwuebuka Emmanuel (Brainjotter) took home awards at the third edition of the Trendupp Awards, which was held on Sunday, June 9, 2022.

Annually, the award seeks to celebrate the creativity and audacity of Nigerian content creators and influencers through the excellent use of social media. This third edition tagged ‘The Force of Influence,’ spotlighted the creators who brighten lives through hearty comedies, the educators who shape audiences through valuable knowledge and insights, feisty creators who defy the odds to use social media for activism and the public good, as well as innovative brands that leverage impactful partnerships with these influencers.

The event was hosted by content creator and TV host Kie Kie and also featured thrilling performances from Nigerian music stars like Niniola, Imanse, and the fast-rising act Progress.

See the full list of winners below:

Force of Tik-Tok — SoftMadeIt

Force of Lifestyle Content — Nonye Udeogu

Force of Creative Arts — Frank iTom

Force of Instagram — Sheggz

Force of Twitter — Benjamin Hundeyin

Force of Virality — Adams Kehinde

Force of Online Sensation — Phyna

Force of YouTube — Brain Jotter

Force of Tech Content — Kagan

Force of Wellness — Aproko Doctor

Force of Social Good — Seyi Oluloye

Emerging Force – Layi Wasabi

Force of Influence — Mr Macaroni