Connect with us

Events Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Spotted: Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie & Nicki Minaj at the World Premiere of "Barbie"

Events Scoop

Mr Macaroni, Phyna, Sheggz, Layi Wasabi, Aproko Doctor bag 2023 Trendupp Awards | See Full List of Winners

Events Promotions

Jollof Lovers Get Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest Returns This July

Events Promotions

Eventful and Mustard Seed Communications International Join Forces for the 2023 Lagos Comic Convention

Culture Events Promotions

Explore Cultural Identity and Rootedness at the 'JOURNEYS' Exhibition | July 9th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

The Super Parents Foundation hosts 6th Inclusive Party for Children With Disabilities

Events

The Peak Performer Africa Summit hosts Maiden Edition to celebrate Outstanding Female Talents Across Africa

Culture Events Living Scoop

Vibrant Colours, Opulence & Culture – How the Ojude Oba Festival is Showcasing the Rich Ijebu Heritage

Events News Promotions

The Balvenie Unveils Tola Akerele and Obida Obioha as Its Latest Collaborators

Events

Spotted: Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie & Nicki Minaj at the World Premiere of “Barbie”

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The highly anticipated world premiere of the film “Barbie” took place on Sunday, July 9, at the prestigious Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The star-studded event showcased a dazzling array of talent, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and other renowned celebrities gracing the pink carpet in their stunning Barbie-inspired outfits.

The pink carpet was rolled out, creating a vibrant backdrop for the glamorous affair. A bevvy of stars, including Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, and Emma Mackey, were also present. The musical talent associated with the film was also in attendance, with chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa gracing the Shrine Auditorium.

Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” will be released nationwide in the United States on July 21, 2023.

See photos from the premiere below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

This Edition of Work & Life in Italy Delves into the Afro-Brazilian Spirituality of Simao Amista

Yummy Tasty Meals! Dig Into this “Doing Life With” Edition with Ify’s Kitchen

Dennis Isong: Understanding The Difference Between Excision and Certificate of Occupancy

Meet the Nigerian Women Political Leaders Elected in the 2023 General Polls

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: Dealing with Friendships as an Introverted Millennial Woman
css.php