Spotted: Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie & Nicki Minaj at the World Premiere of “Barbie”

The highly anticipated world premiere of the film “Barbie” took place on Sunday, July 9, at the prestigious Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The star-studded event showcased a dazzling array of talent, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and other renowned celebrities gracing the pink carpet in their stunning Barbie-inspired outfits.

The pink carpet was rolled out, creating a vibrant backdrop for the glamorous affair. A bevvy of stars, including Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, and Emma Mackey, were also present. The musical talent associated with the film was also in attendance, with chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa gracing the Shrine Auditorium.

Directed by the talented Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” will be released nationwide in the United States on July 21, 2023.

See photos from the premiere below:

