Let's Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This "Doing Life With..."

This week, we’re doing life with Olufemi Oguntamu, the CEO of Penzaarville Africa, a talent management hub that manages creators like Layi Wasabi, Brodda Shaggi, Mc Lively and others. Enjoy the conversation.

Hello Olufemi, how are you today?

I’m great. Thank you, BellaNaija.

⁠Awesome! Give us a peep into your background, and what aspect of your childhood influenced who you are today

I grew up in a close-knit family. My dad is a lecturer and my mum is a classroom teacher. When my parents moved to our permanent residence in Sango Ota, I began to frequent my maternal grandparents’ family house in Surulere. Surulere is quite central and close to Red Media where I cut my teeth as a Media and PR professional. Two things from my childhood that have shaped me into the man I am are my dad and the fact that I was an only child for a while. There is a wide age gap between myself and my two siblings. This made me quite independent and resourceful from an early age. Also, my dad, beyond just being a lecturer, did some MC gigs on the side back in the day. He is the life of the party kind of person too and the inspiration behind the name Penzaar came from him. I guess the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

⁠⁠Indeed! Tell us about your career journey

During long school breaks and strikes, I volunteered at Red Media as an undergraduate. This arrangement was quite convenient because their office in Surulere was close to my grandparent’s family house. Also, Chude and Debola were huge inspirations for me. As a student of Mass Communication at Olabisi Onabanjo University, I have always wanted to do more. On campus, I had served in various capacities as a social director, won the Most Influential Person award, been a major plug for then Acada magazine and just knew I was called out to play in the media space. In what capacity? I wasn’t too sure. However, taking on a role after years of volunteering at Red Media started me off on the right path. I was hungry to learn and was willing to give it everything it took to build relevance, connections and deliver results. I also tried my hands on acting and comedy at some point. I think I once auditioned to be on the Kids Know Better (KKB show) as a teenager back in the day. I worked with the Future Awards team for many years.

It’s been a long time coming

We give thanks.

Tell us about Penzaarville

I have always understood the power of influence. I was building my personal brand as an influencer on Instagram and Twitter back in the day. During this period, I identified a growing gap in influencer marketing that needed to be filled. That was how Penzaarville was conceived in 2015. The business started full operations officially in 2017. We are positioned as the brand that knows everyone who matters and can broker influencer gigs for brands. When big brands like Bolt, RedBull, Wema Bank, Microsoft, and Google became returning clients based on the initial satisfactory service we offered them, I knew I had cracked the code. We also worked on rebranding Taxify to Bolt in Nigeria. It was much later we ventured into Talent Management in 2018 when we signed up MC Lively, and later Broda Shaggi.

How did you overcome the challenges of building Penzaarville?

Overall, I’d say we’ve managed to scale at our pace. I’ve learnt to stick with what works and not rest on my laurels. However, one of the challenges I’ve encountered will be around staffing – attracting and retaining the right people with the mindset that aligns with my vision for Penzaarville. That was tough but it’s getting better. Also building a system and structure that allows the business to run even when I’m not present was a bit challenging. In the early days, everything revolved around me a lot. Hence, making it difficult for me to provide the much-needed strategic oversight needed for growth.

What’s a moment that made you go “Wow, I did that!”

One of my biggest wins is how Penzaarville has taken a life of its own and can run seamlessly without my physical presence.

⁠You have partnered with some of the current best creators like Layi Wasabi and Brodda Shaggi. What’s the significance of this partnership?

It’s more like Penzaarville manages these vibrant talents. It is a show of how much value we offer talents, and help them thrive, stay ahead of the curve and maximise their creativity.

What’s your perspective on content creation in Nigeria right now, particularly on what creators can do differently to plant their feet in the industry?

Content creation in Nigeria has come a long way. From being that unchartered territory only the audacious thread to becoming a shortcut to breaking into the big screen. There’s still so much more to come as we have only just scratched the surface in this multi-billion dollar industry. With artificial intelligence and new entrants making waves at the speed of light, creators need to stay on top of their game. The rule of the game is to carve a niche for yourself. Never be scared of evolving and be open to trying new things.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of your career journey?

Working with brands and people I have always admired from afar. It is surreal and truly rewarding to wake up every day to do what I love and be successful at it.

What’s a typical day in your life like?

A day in my life is atypical. I’m a morning person, so I get my day started early. I hardly do office table and chair settings. I find boardrooms to be boring. So you’d find me doing my most meaningful work from a lounge. Also attending meetings, whether in person or virtually. You’ll mostly find me on my phone making strategic calls and brokering the next big deal.

One unconventional thought you have about the world?

Lately, I’ve been musing over how, at the core of our aspirations and ambitions, is the deep desire to build a legacy we can pass on to the next generation. At some point in life, your present hustle will stop being merely for yourself, it will be for the next generation.

⁠⁠That one hobby or habit you’ve picked up in the past year that brings you so much joy and happiness?

I’ve got two. Travelling – seeing the world and visiting new places. The universe is indeed vast and beautiful. Playing lawn tennis, although I haven’t done much of that lately. I’ve been busy adulting. But when I do, I feel alive and refreshed.

Your favourite place in the world? And why?

Anywhere with my family; they give me the most joy and add more colour to my life.

3 fun facts about you everyone must know?

I’m an introvert. I enjoy alternative music. I passionately dislike routine.

2 words that describe you best?

I’d say ambitious and resourceful.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Olufemi

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija.

