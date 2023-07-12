The Macallan gathers Intimate Group Of Tastemakers For Exquisite Event In Ghana

The Macallan single malt whisky, known for elusive and masterfully crafted expressions, took centre stage with a remarkable private event at Safari Valley Resort.

The exclusive event brought together some of West Africa’s most influential and successful individuals, particularly from Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Mali.

This gathering of high-net-worth individuals alone speaks to the value of The Macallan. It’s undoubtedly an unparalleled malt drink from a brand with unparalleled stature, says Abayomi Ajao, Customer Marketing Manager, West, Central, and North Africa at Edrington—makers of The Macallan.

Valued for its unwavering pursuit of whisky perfection, The Macallan has the unique ability to attract some of the finest and most successful individuals, who not only belong to West Africa’s affluent and powerful elite but also hold influential positions across the African continent.

Their presence at the event highlights the profound synergy between The Macallan’s exceptional craftsmanship and the success of its attendees.

Notable guests in attendance included Sir Sam E. Jonah, Former President of AngloGold Ashanti; Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, Executive Chairman of Dara Salaam Group and Board Chair of GT Bank Ghana; Esi Tawia Addo-Ashong, Board Chairman of Stanbic Bank Ghana; and Ashok Mohinani, CEO of Mohinani Group, amongst others.

With their indomitable spirit and commitment to excellence, these individuals embody the pinnacle of success in their respective fields.

According to Abayomi Ajao, Edrington’s Customer Marketing Manager for West, Central, and North Africa;

This exclusive event not only served as a celebration of The Macallan’s longstanding commitment to the African market, but also as an opportunity for the esteemed guests to forge new connections, indulge in exceptional experiences, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

He added;

The Macallan, with its exceptional ability to captivate the palates of discerning connoisseurs, takes immense pride in orchestrating such a remarkable gathering, and solidifying its position as one of the best brands capable of attracting and captivating individuals of such extraordinary stature.

The Macallan’s dedication to West Africa goes beyond exclusive events; it encompasses a deep-seated desire to empower local communities and promote sustainability.

As part of this event, The Macallan’s parent company, Edrington, organized a tree-planting exercise at Safari Valley Resort, uniting its valued guests in their shared commitment to environmental responsibility and contributing to reforestation efforts in Ghana.

The event further reinforced The Macallan’s commitment to forging enduring bonds and honouring remarkable milestones.

