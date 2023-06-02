Stephanie Linus makes the jury line up for Tribeca Festival 2023 alongside Brendan Fraser & Chance the Rapper

Connect with us

Stephanie Linus Joins an Impressive Jury Roster for the Highly Anticipated 2023 Tribeca Festival. She will be joining a roster of several dozen actors, writers, filmmakers and producers including Brendan Fraser, Chance the Rapper, Jeremy O. Harris and more to decide winners in 15 award categories.

The acclaimed festival which will run from June 7 to 18 in New York will present awards in categories spanning narrative and documentary features and shorts as well as the immersive storyscapes vertical, games and audio storytelling. All award winners will be announced at the Tribeca Festival ceremony on June 15.

Other members of the A-list jury include Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Zoey Deutch (The Politician), Dianna Agron (Glee), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Kate Siegel (Hush), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

The Tribeca Festival was founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan after 9/11. This year’s lineup will feature emerging and household names in 109 feature, narrative, documentary and animated films from 127 directors across 36 countries.

