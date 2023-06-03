Niyi Akinmolayan Shares Official Trailer For His Upcoming Spy Thriller “The House Of Secrets”

Nigerian filmmaker and director, Niyi Akinmolayan in collaboration with Anthill Studios has shared the official trailer for his upcoming film, “The House Of Secrets.”

The upcoming spy thriller stars Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Onajite Dede, Femi Jacobs, Taye Arimoro, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Gbubemi Ejeye, Metein Ebiwari, Moyinoluwa Olutayo, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Tobi Daniels, Anee Icha, Funlola Aofiyebi and many more.

Niyi Akinmolayan is also known for movies like Prophetess (2021), The Man for the Job (2022), and Kajola (2010).

“The House Of Secrets” is set to be released exclusively on Prime Video on June 30, 2023.

Watch the trailer here.