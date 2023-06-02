Connect with us

Events Promotions

Commemorating Africa Day 2023: The African Village UK's Festive Event in London

Beauty Events

#BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Events Scoop

All The Must-See Moments From Lilian's Trip to Kigali for Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Beauty Events Living Style

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Leading the Charge against Period Poverty, The 'Girls With Period' Initiative held its 'Gift a Pad' Campaign Walk 3.0

Events News Promotions

Infinix Launches All-Round FastCharge Technology in NOTE 30 Series

Events News Promotions

Hypo Toilet Cleaner Commissions New Set of Toilets in Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School

Beauty Events Promotions

Experience the fusion of luxury skincare and wellness at the Adidas Wellness Fest by R&R Luxury in Lagos | June 10th

Events News Promotions

femi.the.god Returns with "Envying Mortality" a Solo Exhibition

Events

Commemorating Africa Day 2023: The African Village UK’s Festive Event in London

Avatar photo

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Top (L-R): Abass Tijani (Dj Abass). Olu Okunnu, Kay Fasanya, Paul Akwaboah. Bottom (L-R): Nike Tijani, Linda Wayoe, Chilombo Kasanga, Adore Shuko, Funke Fasanya

In commemoration of Africa Day 2023, promoters, stakeholders, and friends of The African Village UK got together for dinner at Mez Lounge in London to show support for new business initiatives, especially by individuals of African heritage. Present at the event were Funke Fasanya, Kay Fasanya, Abass Tijani (Dj Abass), Nike Tijani, Paul Akwaboah, Linda Wayoe, Adore Shuko, Chilombo Kasanga, and Olu Okunnu.

As an equality, inclusion, and diversity nexus, the UK Government has described The African Village UK project as a great cultural entertainment facility to enhance the UK’s visitor economy, highlighting how the objectives for The African Village UK are aligned with the UK Tourism Recovery Plan.

The African Village UK, which will be the largest African tourism project in the UK, is currently engaged in preliminary talks with one of the world’s largest resort planning organizations. It has set its sights on a 400-acre piece of land in Essex, United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit their website 

Linda Wayoe, Nike Tijani, Chilombo Kasanga, Adore Shuko, Funke Fasanya

Abass Tijani (Dj Abass). Olu Okunnu, Kay Fasanya, Paul Akwaboah

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php