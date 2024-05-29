Unveiling the Future of Work: Asana Debuts in Lagos

Asana, a leading work management platform, is excited to announce its official launch in Nigeria with an invitation-only breakfast event called Meet Asana and a panel discussion titled Future-Proofing Nigerian Workflows: AI that works on June 5, 2024, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Asana’s entry into the Nigerian market through its West African partner, Novotech Works, is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its global footprint and empower teams to achieve their goals more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to bring Asana to Nigeria and support local businesses in optimising their workflows and increasing productivity. Our platform is designed to help teams collaborate effectively and achieve their objectives with ease,” said Rilwon Jaiyeola, Country Director, Asana Africa.

Attendees at the breakfast event will have the opportunity to learn more about Asana’s features and benefits and participate in engaging discussions on the role of AI in future-proofing Nigerian workflows. The panel discussion will feature industry experts sharing insights and best practices for leveraging technology to drive success in the Nigerian market.



Asana is a work management platform that helps teams orchestrate their work, from daily tasks to strategic initiatives. With Asana, teams can be more confident, move faster, and accomplish more with less—no matter where they are located.

Asana has offices in San Francisco, New York, Dublin, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, and Reykjavík.

To secure an invite, click here

