Discover the New Series; Just Us Girls | The True Definition of Girl Power

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller.

This adage beautifully captures the essence of one of the most remarkable collaborations in Nollywood. On an unprecedented global scale, women have united to create something truly extraordinary. This is the story of how one woman’s unwavering belief in the potential of other women has led to the successful production of a TV series, “Just Us Girls,” funded by a global network of women.

The Mind Behind the Movement

This story begins with Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, a multifaceted author, storyteller, and teacher. Mildred is not just a creative genius but also a dedicated advocate for women and girls. Her passion for empowering women is evident in every aspect of her work. Through her transformative literary works and her innovative initiatives, she has built vibrant communities of women around the world, fondly referred to as ‘Tribes.’

These Tribes are more than just support networks; they are dynamic communities where women are inspired to grow, learn, and transform their lives through the power of right narratives and positive examples. Mildred’s impact is felt in most countries on every continent, as these Tribes continue to expand and flourish.

A Groundbreaking Collaboration

The culmination of Mildred’s vision is the TV series “Just Us Girls,” a project that exemplifies true girl power. This series was uniquely funded through a collaborative effort of these global Tribes, making it a groundbreaking crowd-funded project. Women from around the world came together, pooling their resources to bring this series to life.

Mildred’s belief in the collective strength of women is clear in her statement,

There is no limit to what women can achieve when they support and uplift each other. This series is a testament to the incredible power of collaboration and shared vision.

A Phenomenal Team of Women

The production of “Just Us Girls” is a testament to the strength and talent of women in the film industry. The team behind the series is predominantly female, with some phenomenal women taking on key roles:

Director and Co-Writer: Temitope Akinbode – Known for her impressive portfolio, Temitope has brought her creative vision and expertise to the series. Co-Writer and Producer: Diche Enuwa – Diche’s magic touch has graced several movies and series, ensuring high-quality storytelling and production. Producer: Joy Grant-Ekong – Joy is renowned for her ability to move mountains to get her projects done properly. Cinematographer: Amara Jonathan-Akowien – Though she may appear unassuming, Amara’s work leaves nothing to assumption, capturing every scene with precision and artistry. Set Design: Olajumoke Omizegba and Costumes: Olatubosun Falomio – These talented women have crafted the visual aesthetics of the series, bringing authenticity and vibrancy to the screen.

A Stellar Cast

The series features an impressive cast, including seasoned actors and rising stars. Shaffy Bello, a veteran thespian, and award-winning Kehinde Bankole bring depth and nuance to their roles. Omotunde Adewale, aka Lolo, brings a rich ethnic vibe, and Stephanie Coker radiates both on screen, adding charm to the series.

Then the four leading ladies, Temitope Aje (Jite), Sacha Baker (Dr. Kanyinsola Lawson), Chisom Okonkwo-Eje (Ame), and Keziah Abiaka (Ife), deliver powerful performances, portraying relatable characters with authenticity and passion.

A Better Use of the Female Mind

“Just Us Girls” is more than a TV series; it is a powerful narrative that highlights the everyday struggles and triumphs of women. It builds an arc for viewers to witness the transformation of the characters, encouraging critique and reflection. This series exemplifies what true girl power is about—women coming together to achieve amazing things.

Mildred often emphasizes, “My greatest passion is seeing people transformed and living up to their highest potential.” This belief is the driving force behind everything she does, and it resonates through the communities she has built and the projects she spearheads.

One of the producers remarked,

Working on ‘Just Us Girls’ has been a journey of empowerment and collaboration. We are not just telling stories; we are changing lives and showing what women can achieve when they come together.

In a world where social media often exposes us to negative and superficial portrayals of women, “Just Us Girls” stands out as a beacon of positive representation and empowerment. It demonstrates that when women unite, they can create content that inspires, educates, and entertains.

For more insights into this incredible series and the powerful women behind it, click here to visit Just Us Girls Global Network on YouTube and be inspired by the transformative power of true girl power.

