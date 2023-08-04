Connect with us

TVC Women's Network Inaugurates New Executives, Setting the Stage for a Bright Future

Anticipation Builds as OPPO's New A78 Device Set to Launch in the Nigerian Market

Women Empowering Nations in partnership with Cantu Beauty hosted an In-Person Event in Abuja | Here are the highlights

Nigerians Rekindle their love for Food at Knorr Jollof Fest | Here's How it went

Iquo Ukoh launches 'Memories On A Platter' Book in Africa and North America

Reshaping Young minds: The 'Next by TRT World Forum' Conveyed and Impacted Thousands of Young People

Creating a Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace: A Guide for Parents and Organizations

TECNO Win a Trip Promo: Here Is How You Can Win an All—Expense Paid Trip to SA With Victory Gbakara

Elevate Your Success in Business Leadership with the AWIEF Conference this November

Get ready for a new Mobile Experience with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 series

TVC Communications recently witnessed an inspiring and empowering event as the TVC Women’s Network inaugurated its new executive members. The network serves as a platform for women within the network to come together, address challenges faced at work and family, and chart a path toward a brighter future. 

The network conducted elections to appoint the new executives who will steer the organization toward achieving its goals. 

1. Emem Ime Okwoche – President 

2.   Sarah Ayeku – Vice President

3. Olabisi Alimat – General Secretary

4. Oluwakemi Fola-Adeyemo – Assistant Secretary, 

5. Magdalene Akerele Simbi – Social Officer

6. Onomo Ogbekene – Welfare Officer

7. Zainab Akande – Project officer

8. Evelyn Ikeasogbe – Treasurer

The CEO, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon inaugurated the executive members of the TVC Women’s Network on May 30th, 2023. He expressed confidence in their abilities and urged them to drive positive change. 

The TVC Women’s Network aims to empower women, promote mentorship, foster a work-life balance amongst women in the workplace, and address relevant societal issues

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for TVC Communications

