TVC Women’s Network Inaugurates New Executives, Setting the Stage for a Bright Future

TVC Communications recently witnessed an inspiring and empowering event as the TVC Women’s Network inaugurated its new executive members. The network serves as a platform for women within the network to come together, address challenges faced at work and family, and chart a path toward a brighter future.

The network conducted elections to appoint the new executives who will steer the organization toward achieving its goals.

1. Emem Ime Okwoche – President

2. Sarah Ayeku – Vice President

3. Olabisi Alimat – General Secretary

4. Oluwakemi Fola-Adeyemo – Assistant Secretary,

5. Magdalene Akerele Simbi – Social Officer

6. Onomo Ogbekene – Welfare Officer

7. Zainab Akande – Project officer

8. Evelyn Ikeasogbe – Treasurer

The CEO, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon inaugurated the executive members of the TVC Women’s Network on May 30th, 2023. He expressed confidence in their abilities and urged them to drive positive change.

The TVC Women’s Network aims to empower women, promote mentorship, foster a work-life balance amongst women in the workplace, and address relevant societal issues

