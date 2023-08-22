Cantu Beauty’s Top Tips for Working out with Natural Hair

Nurturing a wholesome lifestyle frequently involves maintaining regular exercise routines. Yet, those with natural hair could experience particular hurdles while participating in physical activities. you can preserve your hair’s health and style harmoniously as you pursue an active routine.

From gym sessions to runs and yoga practice, Cantu Beauty has these expert suggestions to maintain the allure of your natural hair throughout your fitness voyage

Start with a Protective Style

Before embarking on a workout, consider styling your hair in a protective manner. Braids, twists, buns, or updos can help minimize tangling and breakage, ensuring your hair stays intact during your exercise routine. Additionally, using a silk or satin scarf or bonnet can prevent friction and reduce the risk of frizz and damage.

Use a Headband or Scarf

Utilizing a headband or scarf is effective in ensuring that your hair remains clear of your face and neck, preventing sweat from coming into contact with your hair. Choose a headband that wicks away moisture or a silk/satin scarf to reduce friction and preserve your hair’s moisture equilibrium.

Pre-Workout Hair Prep

Before you begin your workout, apply a lightweight leave-in conditioner to your hair. This adds an extra layer of moisture and protection, keeping your hair hydrated even as you sweat. Consider using a product like Cantu Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream for a nourishing boost.

Hydration is Key

Just as your body needs hydration during a workout, your hair does too. Use a hydrating mist or spray to spritz your hair before and after your exercise session. Cantu Coconut Oil Shine & Hold Mist can provide a quick burst of hydration and nourishment.

Avoid Overwashing

Frequent washing can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dryness and potential breakage. If you find yourself needing to wash your hair frequently due to workouts, consider co-washing (using conditioner instead of shampoo) on some occasions to maintain moisture while cleansing. Cantu’s Complete Conditioning Co-Wash gently cleanses curls and scalp removing heavy product build-up while a unique blend of natural butter and oils infuses moisture.

Cool Down with a Gentle Detangle

After your workout, allow your body to cool down before tending to your hair. Once you’re ready, gently detangle your hair using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers. Start from the tips and work your way up to the roots to prevent unnecessary breakage.

Deep Conditioning Treatments

Treat your hair to a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week to replenish moisture and repair any damage caused by sweat and friction. Cantu’s Deep Treatment Masque is an excellent choice to provide your hair with the nourishment it needs.

Successfully blending your natural hair care with your fitness journey is entirely feasible. By applying strategies like these and using products from Cantu, you can effectively nurture the health and vibrancy of your hair while progressing in your fitness endeavours.

