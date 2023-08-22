Connect with us

Millionaires on the Rise: Pure Bliss Makes 21 Millionaires and Extends Promo to September 5th, 2023.

Cantu Beauty’s Top Tips for Working out with Natural Hair

LemFi breaks new Ground with Launch of International Payment App in the USA

Welcome, Paxo Beauty 2.0: A One-Stop Shop for Beauty and Skincare Products in Nigeria

Cadbury Candies in partnership with Filmhouse Cinemas hosts 'Like a Child Again' in Abuja

Sip the Future: Johnnie Walker, Air-Ink, and Victor Ehikhamenor Unveil Lagos-Inspired Limited Edition Bottles

Advancing Skincare Together: La Roche-Posay Hosts Nigerian Delegation of Dermatologists in France.

Elo, Tacha, Bella, Vee, and Others, Star at CAMON 20 Doodle Edition Launch With Android

Youth Shaping Tomorrow: Celebrating UN International Youth Day with S.M.I.L.E's Empowering Summit

From Italy to You: Lae x Jules Unveils Debut Collection 'Letters to Mama'

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

In an exciting development, Pure Bliss has taken the initiative to extend its ongoing Millionaire Consumer Promo by an additional 6 weeks, granting more consumers the chance to participate in the campaign.

As a result, the promo is now set to conclude on Tuesday, 5 September 2023. Impressively, the campaign has already brought about 21 millionaires and has bestowed airtime rewards upon thousands of other participating consumers.

According to Bukola Yusuph, Brand Custodian, Pure Bliss, the promo extension was due to the positive feedback from consumers who want a chance to participate in the campaign and be one of the 60 lucky winners to win the 60 million naira up for grabs and the 30 million naira worth of airtime.

Extending the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo is in response to the massive demand from consumers who are excited by the promo and want to be part of the 60 lucky winners to emerge one million naira richer. We are motivated by our consumers’ excitement and participation in the promotion so far, she said. We will continue to lead consumer-centric initiatives like this in the biscuits category. So far, we have rewarded 21 millionaires, while thousands of other consumers have received airtime. We look forward to rewarding many more consumers for the rest of the promo duration, Yusuph added.

L-R: Adewale Opadeji, Assistant Regional Sales Manager, OK Foods; Rotimi Olugbade, One Million Naira Cash Prize Winner, Bukola Yusuph, Brand Manager, Pure Bliss & Toyin Komolafe, Area Sales Manager, OK Foods at the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo Cash Presentation ceremony in Lagos.

L-R: Isaac Edokpayi, Regional Sales Manager, OK Foods; Geoffrey Onyeama, Emmanuella Nwachukwu & Oluchi Ijenwagu – One Million Naira Cash Prize Winners with Sylvester Chime, Area Sales Manager, OK Foods at the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo Cash Presentation ceremony in Port Harcourt.

The one million naira cash prize winners who have been rewarded in the ongoing Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo include:

Esther Omolara – a retired secretary turned entrepreneur from Lagos;
Geoffrey Onyeama – a student from Enugu;
Mustapha Abubakar – a teacher from Katsina;
Oluchi Ijenwagu – a chef from Rivers State;
Nu’uman Koko – a trader from Niger State;
Busayo Adeboye – a teacher from Oyo State;
Emmanuella Nwachukwu – a hairstylist from Imo State;
Abba Jabba Ibrahim – a trader from Yobe;
Olusola Akinwale – an architect from Lagos;
Rotimi Olugbade – an Admin Manager from Osun;
Aisha Imana – a Customer Service Representative from Lagos; and
Gbolahan Olanrewaju – a Salesman from Jos; among others.

L-R: Abba Jabba Ibrahim, One Million Naira Cash Prize Winner and Abdulrasheed Muhammed, Area Sales Manager, OK Foods at the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo Cash Presentation ceremony in Kano.

L-R: Sunny Saikia, Regional Sales Manager, OK Foods; with Gbolahan Olanrewaju – One Million Naira cash prize winner and Lewis Ofoegbu, Regional Sales Manager, OK Foods at the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo Cash Presentation Ceremony in Abuja.

Any consumer who wants to be one of the 60 millionaires or airtime winners in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo simply needs to buy any promo pack of their preferred Pure Bliss Cookies and Wafers, look inside the pack for a 7-digit code, and SMS the code to 8011 using the format ‘PUREBLISS CODE LOCATION,’ i.e., ‘PUREBLISS 1234567 ADAMAWA.

They will receive a notification about the prize they have won – either it’s airtime or the cash prize of one million naira. OK Foods, the manufacturer of Pure Bliss, states that the terms and conditions of the campaign apply.

For a more detailed grasp of the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo, consumers are encouraged to stay connected with Pure Bliss through various social media channels;

Join the promotion’s discussions using these hashtags:

  • #PureBliss60Days60Millionaires
  • #PureBlissMillionairePromo

Sponsored Content

