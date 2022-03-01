Connect with us

Congratulations! Del-York International awarded “West Africa’s Most Outstanding Media Agency of the Year”

West Africa brand excellence awards (11th edition)

Published

7 hours ago

 on

One of Africa’s Foremost International PR and Strategic Communications Agency, Del-York International, was awarded “West Africa’s Most Outstanding Media Agency of the year” at the 11th West Africa brands excellence awards. The 2021/2022 awards ceremony was held over the weekend of February 26th, 2022, in Lagos, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, where the global Agency received the main creative industry trophy of the evening.

The No.1 spot in the regional Award came as a result of the Agency’s reputation for creating unconventional PR & Strategic Communications campaigns, eye-catching creative branding, and disruptive ad campaigns. The prestigious Brand Excellence award recognized Del-York’s stunning documentary Campaigns across the sub-region, creative ads, and design campaigns for Federal and State Governments, Development Agencies, and Global Fortune 500 companies. Also mentioned was the well-executed PR and Creative branding campaign, which stole the world’s attention for the Coronation Ceremony of the 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, in August 2021.

The West Africa Brand Excellence Awards, the brainchild of the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN), seeks to improve the quality of the creative craft, recognize creative excellence, and promote the spirit of healthy competition and the application of global best practices.

Some Diplomatic observers for the Award/IBMN include United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Fulvio Rustico, Nigerian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, amongst others.

The event gave the avenue for all brands and agencies in attendance to network and forge meaningful collaborations toward creating more innovative campaigns that set brands and the Nigerian Marketing Communications industry to the next level of growth. In attendance were powerful brands like Dangote Cement, Olam, Seplat, Vitafoam, Arla, Tesco, Baobab Microfinance Bank, Papyrus, Ibom Icon Hotel, Molfix, amongst others.

“Del-York International continues to be a strong advocate for Africa’s creative economy and business. In 2022, the Firm announced a global partnership with Huffine Global to widen its global impact and reach and with StoryLand Studios to build one of Africa’s first ultra-modern film/creative city- with Storyland Studios and LSG.”

“Del-York International is a one-stop-shop for communication needs across industries. For us, it’s about being intentional about driving excellence with the work we do. We blend creative strategy and a core understanding of business acumen, giving our agency a unique edge over all our Clients. We’d like to thank our clients for constantly trusting us with their briefs.” – Linus Idahosa, President/Founder, Del-York Group.

