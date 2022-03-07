7 Major Announcements You Should Know About the 15th Edition of The Headies

Organisers of The Headies today made some announcements concerning the 15th edition of the award show that celebrates Nigerian music talents.

Here are 6 things you should know from the event announcing plans for the upcoming edition:

This year’s edition will take place at the Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A on the 2nd of July 2022

The theme for the year is “Join The Movement”

Call for entries will run from March 8th to April 12th 2022

Year in Review: October 2020 to December 2021

The winner of the “Next Rated” category will go home with a Bentley Bentayga 2022

New categories have been introduced and they include: Music Executive of the Year; Best Afrobeat Pop Single (Nigeria); Best Afrobeat Pop Album (Nigeria); Best African Collaboration; Best International Collaboration; African Artiste of the Year; and International Artiste of the Year

The Headies will be introducing its own talent hunt, called “Mic Check”