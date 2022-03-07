Connect with us

7 Major Announcements You Should Know About the 15th Edition of The Headies

Congratulations! Del-York International awarded "West Africa's Most Outstanding Media Agency of the Year"

Africa Teens Career Festival is Happening in Lagos Tomorrow! Meet The Speakers

Lush Hair has Empowered over 500 Youth with its 3-Day Free Styling Workshop in Asaba

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos from SAG Awards 2022 + Winners List

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive The President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards | See Full List of Winners

Catch all the Fun at the Euphoria Event by Fidelity Bank

Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label made E-Money's 40th Birthday even more Luxurious| Get the Scoop

It was a Lovely 'Malta Valentines Special Dinner' + KieKie & Enioluwa made it Fun

Trueflutter Love Fest with VBank was fun-filled for Singles | These Photos are Proof

Organisers of The Headies today made some announcements concerning the 15th edition of the award show that celebrates Nigerian music talents.

Here are 6 things you should know from the event announcing plans for the upcoming edition:

  • This year’s edition will take place at the Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A on the 2nd of July 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

  • The theme for the year is “Join The Movement”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

  • Call for entries will run from March 8th to April 12th 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

  • Year in Review: October 2020 to December 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

  • The winner of the “Next Rated” category will go home with a Bentley Bentayga 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

  • New categories have been introduced and they include: Music Executive of the Year; Best Afrobeat Pop Single (Nigeria); Best Afrobeat Pop Album (Nigeria); Best African Collaboration; Best International Collaboration; African Artiste of the Year; and International Artiste of the Year

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

  • The Headies will be introducing its own talent hunt, called “Mic Check”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

