BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

*** Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HOUSE (@thehouselagos)



ILÈ ORIN

Are you seeking an exciting EDM experience or simply in search of some fun? This is for you! Experience an electrifying night at ILÈ ORIN until the early hours with the amazing Tobi Peter.

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Hope You Like Jammin’ Too

Start the weekend with some RnB, Afrobeats and all the good vibes in between.

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Rooftop at Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Trace Live with Chiké

Get ready to witness an unforgettable music experience at Trace Live with Chiké aka The Brother’s Keeper.

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Amapiano District Jungle Fever

Tap into your wild side this Friday at Amapiano District. It’s the Jungle Fever edition and the organisers have curated the best lineup for you. In line with our Jungle Fever theme Hard Rock Cafe will be transformed with some amazing stage design so get ready to capture those Instagram moments that will make everyone wish they were there.

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Femme Parade Summer Pool Party

Who’s up for a pool party?

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Games Night

Let’s kick start the weekend this Friday with Games, Karaoke & a 90’s party!

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Smokes & Mirrors, Rooftop, Admiralty Mall, off Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant & Lounge (@355landmark)

Shuffle – A Fortnight Mixer

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ladies Night

Gather your squad, it’s time for a fabulous ladies’ night out!

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

Time: 9 PM.

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Retro Night Party

Mark your calendars for the hottest night of the summer!

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 10, Babafemi Oshoba, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Wahala FC Pool Party

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: The Hook Lounge, 16 Waziri Ibrahim Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art & Craft Edutainment (@breather.ng)



Paint. Sip. Brunch. Unwind

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Son Of Teslim – Fans Hangout

A Vector’s fan hangout/meet and greet

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Nest Innovation Technology Park, 1A Hughes Ave, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

A Plant You Cannot Kill: An Art Exhibition By Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu

Fresco is thrilled to present “A Plant You Cannot Kill” by Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu, a playful reflection on plant life that explores our connections and resemblances with this ecosystem.“A Plant You Cannot Kill” is an invitation to learn, be curious and share communal gratitude for the plant life that surrounds us and explore the idea that we, like plants, possess the ability to grow and thrive despite our surroundings.

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: 16by16, Floor 8, 16 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art & Craft Edutainment (@breather.ng)



Pottery, Clay Painting & Sip

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Ladies Night & Karaoke with Najj the DJ

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE