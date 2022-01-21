Learn Investment and Wealth Management at the Moneyrise Conference | January 29th

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Rise, a US-based, Africa-focused wealth management company that allows its users to access high quality, dollar-denominated assets across multiple asset classes, is pleased to introduce the Moneyrise conference scheduled to take place on January 29, 2022, in Lagos at The Civic Center, Victoria Island. Tickets can be bought here.

The Moneyrise conference is an investment and wealth management event designed to help people understand how to grow their wealth by investing safely and successfully in 2022.

The event, which is centered on the theme “How to Invest Safely and Successfully in 2022”, will discuss how to identify and avoid unsustainable investment schemes, how to set proper expectations around investments and most importantly, how to identify and take advantage of emerging investment opportunities this year.  Key trends and innovations in the wealth management space, and what people should start paying attention to in the new year. It will be a conversation starter that will set the course for how people invest and make their money in the coming years.

The Moneyrise conference will have many guest speakers talk about different assets or sectors that people should consider investing in this year. Each speaker was selected for knowledge, track record, credibility, and experience.

Speakers include Kola Aina, Founding Partner, Ventures Platform; Dalu Akabogu, VP, Platform Capital; Sola Oyeneye, Founder, Wealthmotley; Chidinma Okoli – Founder, Finlit Africa, and many more.

Teni The Entertainer will also entertain attendees with a live band performance.

Attendees can expect practical insights on how to invest from seasoned investors, great networking opportunities,knowledge about key trends in the wealth management space, and what people should start paying attention to in the new year.

Event details

Date – January 29, 2022

Venue – Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos.

Time – 10 am prompt

Get your tickets here

For more information, visit Rise’s website.

Please note that all tickets proceeds will be donated to ‘ChessInSlums’ a Non-Profit using chess to uplift and educate the less privileged 

