The Vesta Orchestra holds its next AfriClassical Concert on Sunday October 24th

Nigerian-based orchestra, The Vesta Orchestra is set to hold its October edition of the Afri-Classical Concert Series on Sunday, October 24th, at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Afri-Classical concert series is dedicated to showcasing music by highlife and classical composers from Africa. This edition will be no different, it promises to be an exciting evening filled with Nigerian Highlife and Art music.

Founded by Rosalyn Aninyei, the orchestra will be conducted by Kehinde Oretimehin.

Date: Sunday, October 24th, 2021

Time: 6pm

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Ticket: N20,000

For ticket information, contact: Call/WhatsApp: 08024270400. The Vesta Orchestra can be reached on the following Social media platforms below;

