Connect with us

Events

The Vesta Orchestra holds its next AfriClassical Concert on Sunday October 24th

Career Events

Join E.A.T.O.W for the ‘Beauty, Business Wealth and Media Summit’ | October 28th

Events

"Focus" Paradigm Initiative's latest Short Film on Citizen Vigilance just Premiered & We Have Photos

Events Music News Scoop Style

Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs

Events

It was all Smiles & Positive Vibes as MarketSquare launched its First Outlet in Abuja

Events Promotions

Dufil Rewards 3 More Winners from the Indomie Independence Day Award with 1 Million Naira Scholarships each

Events Scoop

October 20, 2020: Get the Details of the #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession Happening Tomorrow

Events

The Eko Design Exhibition is Coming Soon & it's brought to You by iDESIGN & the EbonyLife Place | Oct 21st – 23rd

Events

2021 Global Handwashing Day: Dettol & the Federal Ministry of Water Resources partnered to Highlight the Need to Wash Our Hands

Events Promotions

TECNO hosted the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates and it was definitely a Fab Time | See Photos

Events

The Vesta Orchestra holds its next AfriClassical Concert on Sunday October 24th

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Nigerian-based orchestra, The Vesta Orchestra is set to hold its October edition of the Afri-Classical Concert Series on Sunday, October 24th, at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The Afri-Classical concert series is dedicated to showcasing music by highlife and classical composers from Africa. This edition will be no different, it promises to be an exciting evening filled with Nigerian Highlife and Art music.
Founded by Rosalyn Aninyei, the orchestra will be conducted by Kehinde Oretimehin.

Date: Sunday, October 24th, 2021
Time: 6pm
Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Ticket: N20,000
For ticket information, contact: Call/WhatsApp: 08024270400. The Vesta Orchestra can be reached on the following Social media platforms below;

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman
css.php