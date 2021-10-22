Connect with us

Career Events

Join E.A.T.O.W for the ‘Beauty, Business Wealth and Media Summit’ | October 28th

Career Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from "The Smart Money Woman" Series

Career Inspired

This Former Jailbird Creates Miniature Cars from Recycled Wood, Plastics & Old Car Tyres for a Living

Career Inspired News Scoop

OAU’s Best Graduating Student in Medicine Dr. Joy Adesina bagged 9 Awards & 10 Distinctions 👏🏾

Career News

Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) adopt new Advertising Industry Practice Guidelines

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare

BN TV Career

Watch Seromume Ikogho share his entrepreneurial journey on Ndani TV's "Young CEO" 

Career News Promotions

Obi Ibekwe appointed as Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR

Career Features

And the Winner Is... | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Events

Nexford University rewards Emmanuel Ejemuta with a 50% MBA Scholarship in the #GoMad Campaign

Career

Join E.A.T.O.W for the ‘Beauty, Business Wealth and Media Summit’ | October 28th

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

Successful business leaders from the UK, USA and Nigeria share their knowledge and experience with an audience of Nigerian business people (with a networking opportunity).

Date: October 28th, 2021
Time: 1pm-5pm
Venue: Ebonylife Place

Register HERE

The Company E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tone of Women) is a UK-based company committed to changing the narrative about women of African descent in business, by creating a positive representation of Africans across the diaspora. They achieve this by organizing global events which bring people from the diaspora together. Our current event is our Trade Mission to Lagos Nigeria; A delegation of 25 prominent business leaders and professionals from the UK and USA will meet with their Nigerian counterparts in Lagos. Their delegation (mainly women of African descent) are within Tourism, Arts & Culture, Beauty, Media, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Finance, and the Creative industries.

“We realise that women of African descent in business and leadership roles are pinnacle to the success and development of the evolving world we live in today. With a shift towards placing African women in key roles, society recognises the valuable contribution that they make to society and the importance of having their voices heard”.

Their aim is to:

  • Connect and cement business and trade relationships between diaspora and Nigerian businesses, to promote the growth of the African continent and African communities worldwide.
  • Educate, inspire and empower all parties to pursue a business, career, and personal goals, to achieve their full potential.
  • Celebrate and reward successful Africans, to inspire current and future generations and nations.

 

Bella Naija is a media partner for E.A.T.O.W

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman
css.php