Join E.A.T.O.W for the ‘Beauty, Business Wealth and Media Summit’ | October 28th

Successful business leaders from the UK, USA and Nigeria share their knowledge and experience with an audience of Nigerian business people (with a networking opportunity).

Date: October 28th, 2021

Time: 1pm-5pm

Venue: Ebonylife Place

The Company E.A.T.O.W (Embracing All Tone of Women) is a UK-based company committed to changing the narrative about women of African descent in business, by creating a positive representation of Africans across the diaspora. They achieve this by organizing global events which bring people from the diaspora together. Our current event is our Trade Mission to Lagos Nigeria; A delegation of 25 prominent business leaders and professionals from the UK and USA will meet with their Nigerian counterparts in Lagos. Their delegation (mainly women of African descent) are within Tourism, Arts & Culture, Beauty, Media, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Finance, and the Creative industries.

“We realise that women of African descent in business and leadership roles are pinnacle to the success and development of the evolving world we live in today. With a shift towards placing African women in key roles, society recognises the valuable contribution that they make to society and the importance of having their voices heard”.

Their aim is to:

Connect and cement business and trade relationships between diaspora and Nigerian businesses, to promote the growth of the African continent and African communities worldwide.

Educate, inspire and empower all parties to pursue a business, career, and personal goals, to achieve their full potential.

Celebrate and reward successful Africans, to inspire current and future generations and nations.

Bella Naija is a media partner for E.A.T.O.W