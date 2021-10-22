Medicaid Cancer Foundation donates 2 Million Naira to Support Cancer Patients & marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

In commemoration of international breast cancer awareness month, Medicaid Cancer Foundation organized a visit to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada to see cancer patients and an awareness walk on the busy streets of Abuja.

Accompanied by Laycon – Nigerian-born singer and BBNaija winner, Alex Ekubo – award-winning Nigerian actor and singer, Sadiq Zazzabi; the First Lady of Kebbi State and Founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Her Excellency Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu visited cancer patients at the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital during which she donated the sum of ₦2 million for the support of cancer patients and empowered Yakubu Salamatu a graduate of a medical laboratory who had her child in this hospital since 2018. Salamatu who anticipated Dr. Bagudu’s visit and had her academic credentials was instantly promised a job as a lab technician with Medicaid Radio Diagnostics Center.

Commenting on this gesture by Her Excellency, Alex Ekubo, who has been a partner with the Foundation since 2017, said,

“The First Lady’s gesture will impact the lives of so many patients. Funding is a prevalent challenge in accessing cancer treatment. Her Excellency’s and Medicaid’s efforts in solving this challenge are applaudable and I am glad to have a part in it”

The First Lady visited the Paediatric Oncology Centre and the Chemotherapy suites built in conjunction with other first ladies last year. Topping its activities in commemoration of the cancer awareness month, Medicaid Cancer Foundation hosted the biggest cancer walk in Nigeria. Themed #WalkawayCancer 2021, the walk drew hundreds of Nigerians including Nigerian celebrities Buju, Ayra Starr, Sola Sobowale Ali Jita, Morell, DJ Abba, Laycon, Ali Nuhu, Sadiq Zazzabi, Teni, Di’ja, Mansurah Isah, some of whom entertained the crowd with thrilling performances.

Dr. Zainab Bagudu stated that “an all-hands-on-deck community approach is needed in the education and fight against cancer”. She emphasized the importance of everyone in the community, regardless of their social-economic strata, lending their voice to the fight against cancer and stated that this community approach was one of the things that makes the walk effective. Addressing a pressing issue in cancer treatment, Dr Bagudu stated that Medicaid works with policymakers to ensure the availability of funds to cancer patients. According to her, the Foundation had worked with the National Health Insurance Scheme to ensure “coverage of funding for patients with cancer”

Sponsored Content