Connect with us

Events

"Focus" Paradigm Initiative's latest Short Film on Citizen Vigilance just Premiered & We Have Photos

Career Events

Join E.A.T.O.W for the ‘Beauty, Business Wealth and Media Summit’ | October 28th

Events

The Vesta Orchestra holds its next AfriClassical Concert on Sunday October 24th

Events Music News Scoop Style

Wizkid, Tems, Diamond Platnumz Nominated for the 2021 MTV EMAs

Events

It was all Smiles & Positive Vibes as MarketSquare launched its First Outlet in Abuja

Events Promotions

Dufil Rewards 3 More Winners from the Indomie Independence Day Award with 1 Million Naira Scholarships each

Events Scoop

October 20, 2020: Get the Details of the #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession Happening Tomorrow

Events

The Eko Design Exhibition is Coming Soon & it's brought to You by iDESIGN & the EbonyLife Place | Oct 21st – 23rd

Events

2021 Global Handwashing Day: Dettol & the Federal Ministry of Water Resources partnered to Highlight the Need to Wash Our Hands

Events Promotions

TECNO hosted the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Housemates and it was definitely a Fab Time | See Photos

Events

“Focus” Paradigm Initiative’s latest Short Film on Citizen Vigilance just Premiered & We Have Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a pan-African social enterprise working to advance digital rights and inclusion in Africa, on Wednesday, October 20, released its second and latest short film entitled ‘FOCUS’ to the public on its YouTube platform where it can be accessed for free.

The release was preceded by a premiere on Thursday, October 14, which was attended by a rich and influential cast of prominent social and digital rights activists, journalists, policymakers, members of the diplomatic corps, social media influencers, and others.

“Focus” was directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Tolulope Ajayi, and produced by Up In The Sky, a creative and production agency based in Lagos. The short film creatively explores and dramatizes PIN’s 2020 annual digital rights and inclusion report dubbed Londa, which depicts the health of digital rights and inclusion in 20 African countries.

 

It follows PIN’s first and widely-regarded short film, Training Day, and marks a continuation of the organization’s innovative trend to harness the power of story-telling in raising awareness on its research findings and spurring citizen-led actions on the protection of digital rights and government accountability.

The newly-released short film, Focus,  especially accentuates the importance of citizen vigilance in confronting and halting the disturbing wave of restrictive policies enacted across several countries in Africa to constrict social spaces online, muffle speech, and subvert online mobilization and democratic movements.

Its release on October 20, 2021, a date when last year the Nigerian government violently quelled the nationwide ‘EndSars’ protest against police brutality that received global attention with an attack on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, has refocused attention on the state of online freedoms in Nigeria and the power of citizens to mobilize freely.

Commenting, PIN Chief Operating Officer, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu said:

“Focus is an exploratory way used by PIN to best impact the society through storytelling while spotlighting key issues plaguing the digital rights inclusion ecosystems. With this short film, we hope to inspire change and bring about radical thinking and adjustment.”

Twitter, the service that played a central role in how young Nigerians were able to mobilize and coordinate actions for the protest, remains inaccessible in Nigeria following a suspension enforced by the government since June 2021.

Internet blockades and arbitrary bans, a continent-wide problem in Africa, formed part of the central theme of the short film as PIN presented options to citizens facing such repression on how to maintain access using tailored tools it developed to boycott the blockades.

Focus, also alerts citizens to means to identify and take collective actions against the subtle but increasingly desperate and broad-ranging plots by the government to slip through policies and other restrictive measures aimed at limiting online freedoms and censoring speech.

With the support of The Kingdom of Netherlands, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), and the United States Department of State, Focus continues Paradigm Initiative’s efforts to mainstream topical issues using the medium of storytelling as a vehicle of social transformation.

The short film is available for free viewing on PIN’s YouTube channel @ParadigmHQ, in English and French versions to cater to reach audiences from the anglophone and francophone parts of Africa.

Watch the film for free on YouTube below.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge

One Year After the #EndSARS Protests – Honouring Those Who Never Made it Back Home

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Ayodotun Akinfenwa: Brand Lessons from “The Smart Money Woman” Series

2 Jobs, 34 years in Marriage, 4 Children – How Oluwafunke Oni is Navigating Life As a Visually Impaired Woman
css.php