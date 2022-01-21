Connect with us

Falz Is On A Picturesque Seychelles Vacation And Living His Best Life

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Falz is holidaying in Seychelles.

The rapper detailed his vacation extensively on Instagram, writing, “workaholic chill o! You no go carry money go heaven o.” There’s no doubt he’s having a good time in Seychelles right now, and we can’t get enough of his well-chiselled body.

He’s resting and recharging for the new year while enjoying the beautiful lake, warm sunshine, and sea. His Instagram page, which combines breathtaking landscapes and shirtless photos, is giving us major FOMO.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

The “Chief Daddy” singer began sharing his vacation photos on Instagram by capturing a snapshot of the stunning surrounding, crystal-blue seas. He later gushed over the tropical beauty, writing that he was “inhaling neat oxygen” alongside a video of him taking in the sights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Check on it:

