Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Serena Williams’ Daughter Make an Impressive Backhand Swing on the Tennis Court

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, so the cliche goes. That seems to be the case for Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr.

Alexis is shown in a video posted to her Instagram account demonstrating a solid backhand swing on a tennis court. Although the video is short, you can see her swinging a tennis racket and striking the ball, and it’s just perfect. “Practice makes progress,” says the video’s caption. That’s quite a feat for a four-year-old.

Check on it!

We can’t wait to cheer for her as we cheer for her mama!