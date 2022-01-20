Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

BBNaija's Omashola Is Going to Be a Dad

Scoop Sweet Spot

Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Serena Williams' Daughter Make an Impressive Backhand Swing on the Tennis Court

Scoop

'He Added to the Glow...' - Seyi Shay Hints that She's Engaged in New Interview | Watch on BN TV

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Continues to Tease His Upcoming Album "Catch Me If You Can"

Music Scoop

The Nominations Are In! Here's Every Nigerian Nominated For A NAACP Image Award In 2022

Scoop Sweet Spot

AY & Mabel Makun Welcome Second Child, Ayomide

Music Scoop

Ruger, Ayra Starr, TeeZee & SomaDina Make Vogue UK's List of Musicians Set to Take Over 2022

Scoop Sweet Spot

Rita Dominic Is Slaying & Radiant In These Stunning New Photos

Music Scoop

Fave Shares Cover Art & Tracklist for Her Upcoming Debut EP “Riddim 5”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stan Nze talks Marriage, Love & Career on "Rubbin' Minds" | Watch

Scoop

BBNaija’s Omashola Is Going to Be a Dad

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star Omashola and his fiancee are expecting their first child. Omashola announced the good news with an emotional Instagram of the mommy-to-be.

“All these years I was thinking my pee-pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start 🍾🎊💝,” he captioned the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shola Oburoh (@sholzy23)

On New Year’s Eve, he proposed to his girlfriend underwater. What a creative approach to proposing. The main highlight of his 2021 was proposing to the love of his life.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year
css.php