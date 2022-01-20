BBNaija’s Omashola Is Going to Be a Dad

Reality TV star Omashola and his fiancee are expecting their first child. Omashola announced the good news with an emotional Instagram of the mommy-to-be.

“All these years I was thinking my pee-pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start 🍾🎊💝,” he captioned the video.

On New Year’s Eve, he proposed to his girlfriend underwater. What a creative approach to proposing. The main highlight of his 2021 was proposing to the love of his life.

Congrats to the happy couple.