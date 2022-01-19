Adekunle Gold Continues to Tease His Upcoming Album “Catch Me If You Can”

“Catch Me If You Can” is the new gift Adekunle Gold is giving fans.

The 30-second teaser has him introducing his new album, “Catch Me If You Can,” which will be released on February 4th. The album is a follow-up to his previous project, “Afropop Vol. 1,” which was dropped in 2020.

The Afro-fusion singer had a successful year in 2021, collaborating with major music singers such as Davido on “High,” and Lucky Daye on “Sinner,” all of which are expected to be on the upcoming record.

Watch the teaser below:

You can pre-order the album here.