Connect with us

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Continues to Tease His Upcoming Album "Catch Me If You Can"

BN TV Music

New Video: Fiokee feat. Bella Shmurda - Personal

BN TV Music

May D talks Music & Fallout with Square Records in New Episode of "Drinks with Killz"

BN TV Music

Cheque breaks down the lyrics of "History" on Accelerate TV

BN TV Music

Watch Teekay Vibes deliver a Stellar Rendition of "This Love" on 'Glitch Sessions'

Music Scoop

The Nominations Are In! Here's Every Nigerian Nominated For A NAACP Image Award In 2022

Music Scoop

Ruger, Ayra Starr, TeeZee & SomaDina Make Vogue UK's List of Musicians Set to Take Over 2022

Music Promotions

Teen Gospel Artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi gives Insight into her Music and what she has been up to | Read Here

Music Scoop

Fave Shares Cover Art & Tracklist for Her Upcoming Debut EP “Riddim 5”

BN TV Music

Must-See: Mayorkun performs "Holy Father" on "That Grape Juice"

Music

Adekunle Gold Continues to Tease His Upcoming Album “Catch Me If You Can”

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Catch Me If You Can” is the new gift Adekunle Gold is giving fans.

The 30-second teaser has him introducing his new album, “Catch Me If You Can,” which will be released on February 4th. The album is a follow-up to his previous project, “Afropop Vol. 1,” which was dropped in 2020.

The Afro-fusion singer had a successful year in 2021, collaborating with major music singers such as Davido on “High,” and Lucky Daye on “Sinner,” all of which are expected to be on the upcoming record.

Watch the teaser below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AG Baby (@adekunlegold)

You can pre-order the album here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Enitan Kehinde: Life Lessons I Gleaned from Will Smith’s “Will”

BN Book Review: Lara’s Lessons by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa | Review by Varvara Astapova

Christine Mboma is shaking up the African women’s sprinting scene

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building a Better Brand This Year

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php