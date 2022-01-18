AY & Mabel Makun Welcome Second Child, Ayomide

The Makuns have welcomed a baby, y’all!

AY Makun‘s wife, Mabel Makun, has given birth to their second child, named Ayomide. The comedian revealed the news via Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that their new bundle of joy is finally here after 13 years of praying.

“Our prayers in the last 13 years has been answered. AYOMIDE thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again, ” he wrote in the caption of a video shared on his Instagram page. “Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER. Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” GOD’S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Ayodeji Makun (@aycomedian)

AY and Mabel are already parents to daughter Michelle.

Congratulations to the new parents!