Get Ready for a Night of Miracles as Rig Africa Presents Warri Kingdom Miracle Crusade | January 31

Published

4 hours ago

 on


There’s a move of God sweeping across the earth like never before. There’s a yearning for the sons of God to reach the poor, the sick, the broken, the needy and the likes.

The kingdom of God has come to Warri Kingdom and gospel of Jesus will be preached, not with flowery words but backed by the Spirit of God by the demonstration of power.

Come expectant to receive creative miracles in healing, breakthrough, and more. But most importantly come to encounter Jesus, the King of all kings face to face.

Time: 4pm WAT
Date: 31 January 2022
Location: Palace Grounds, Ugbori, Warri.

Luke 1:37
“For with God, nothing will be impossible.”

