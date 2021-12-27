Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

And the "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship" Winner Is... Odudu Ime Otu

BN TV Movies & TV

RED TV's Debut Feature Film "Unintentional" is a story of Self-Discovery | Starring Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada

BN TV

Asa Tells Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Her Untold Story in Episode 9 of "BlackBox Interview" | Don't Miss Part 1

BN TV Music Scoop

Darey heads down Memory Lane with Ikechukwu in this “Drinks With Killz” episode

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Neptune3's "Best Friends in the World" is Coming Back for a New Season | See the Teaser

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

You Won't Want to Miss This Episode of "Therapy"

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi Chats with AMAKA Studio about Her Journey So Far & Plans for Festive Season

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Efa Iwara, Ade Laoye & Abayomi Alvin Answer fun Questions about A Naija Christmas

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Wraps Up the Year with Visuals for "Fire"

BN TV Music

Check Out Barry Jhay's Live Performance of "Kabiyesi" on "Glitch Africa"

BN TV

And the “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” Winner Is… Odudu Ime Otu

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The twelfth season of “Gulder ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” has finally come to a wrap and Odudu Ime Otu has been named winner of the survival show.

After the Boomerang Effect went in Tosin Michael Emiola‘s favour, he joined Odudu Ime Otu, Odedina Damilola and Damola Johnson to complete the top four contestants.

Hosted by Toke Makinwa with GUS alumnus Kunle Remi, the season began on the 16th of October with 18 contestants grouped into Clan Irin, Clan Amo and Clan Iroko, to compete against themselves and nature in quest of a secret treasure that would offer immediate fame and wealth to the last person standing.

As the winner, Odudu will receive the total prize package worth over N50 million, including N20 million in cash, a brand new SUV, and other enticing goodies, while the other 17 contestants will also receive cash awards.

Odudu who was initially a wildcard but got voted back into the game had this to say about his win:

So I’d want to say a big thank you to God almighty and to everyone that voted me back in at the wildcard, I sure didn’t make y’all regret it. And to my family and friends, God bless y’all for the support and love you’ve shown during the course of my journey.

Congratulations to the winner! Watch Odudu’s journey below:

If you missed the last three episodes of “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftmanship”, catch up below:

Episode 19:

Episode 20:

Episode 21:

Episode 22:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dr. Folasade Alli: Six Simple Rules to Heart-Healthy Eating this Festive Season

Thank You, BellaNaijarians! We Made Impact Again with #BNDoGood2021 

#BN2021Epilogues: Oluwadamilola Had a Wonderful 2021 and is Looking Forward to a Brighter 2022

#BNShareYourHustle: Bluetoolz Media Offers Affordable Media Coverage & Publicity for Entrepreneurs & NGOs

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022
css.php