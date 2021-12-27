RED TV’s Debut Feature Film “Unintentional” is a story of Self-Discovery | Starring Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada

RED TV has finally premiered its very first feature film titled “Unintentional” on YouTube.

The romantic comedy film follows Sefi Madaki on an adventure that leads everywhere but where she planned. It’s a story of self-discovery and the power of fate which promises to make you laugh, dream and root for love this season.

Logline:

They say love hits when you least expect it. What if you unexpectedly create it, then you blow it and now you have to figure out how you lost it!

“Unintentional” was written by Zeina Ibinabo Otonjo, directed by Olufemi Bamigbetan, produced by Obinna Okerekeocha and executive produced by Bola Atta. It stars Efa Iwara, OmowumI Dada, Beverly Osu, Kate Henshaw, Courage Chioma Okoli, Tina Mba, Tobi Bakare, Eso Dike and a host of others.

Enjoy!