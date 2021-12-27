Connect with us

Asa Tells Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Her Untold Story in Episode 9 of "BlackBox Interview" | Don't Miss Part 1

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Uber-talented musician Asa sits down with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in episode 9 of Bounce Radio’s “BlackBox” for an all-encompassing interview about her untold story.

Asa, born in Nigeria is one of the country’s biggest music exports; sharing her time between Lagos and Paris.

In this first part of her interview, she takes us down memory lane, growing up in Lagos and Jos, high school and bullying, her music including her french connection with Paris, the music industry and colleagues, and her new upcoming album scheduled for a January / February 2022 release.

Watch the new episode below:

