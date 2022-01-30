BNWeekInReview: Get the Scoop on Every Trending Story You Missed This Week

Connect with us

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in January.

Odudu Ime Otutu crowned Ultimate Craftsman at the Gulder Ultimate Search Coronation Party in Lagos

Check Out the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Upcoming Film “There Is Something Wrong With The Bamideles”

Iyabo Ojo & Priscilla May Be the Chicest Mother-Daughter Duo—Here’s Proof!

Mádé Kuti Graces the Cover of TheWill Downtown Magazine’s Latest Issue

See BTS Moments from “Therapy” Season 2 featuring Falz & Toke Makinwa

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Am I Wrong To Expect To Get As Much As I Give?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?

Go Girl! Tiwalola Ogunlesi Lands Two-Book Deal with Harper Collins for “Confident And Killing It”

Lady Donli brings her vibrant energy to ColorsxStudios with a sparkling performance of her new single

